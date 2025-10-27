Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

PGA Tour winner Aldrich Potgieter has explained why he withdrew from last week’s Bank of Utah Championship amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf.

Potgieter, 21, carded a level-par 71 at Black Desert Resort on Thursday, but he withdrew following the first round through illness.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear things up since I’ve been getting a lot of messages,” Potgieter wrote on Instagram. “I had to withdraw after Round 1 because I came down with some pretty bad food poisoning (or a stomach bug).

“Nothing serious, just need some rest to recover. Appreciate all the messages and support.”

The South African has enjoyed a successful rookie season on the PGA Tour, lifting his first title at the Rocket Classic in June. Despite having status locked up for two years, though, he has been rumoured with LIV.

It was suggested last month that Potgieter might link up with compatriot Louis Oosthuizen on the Saudi-backed circuit, completing an all-South African Stingers GC side.

But Potgieter has appeared to quell those rumours on social media, too.

“What a rookie season it’s been on the PGA Tour,” he wrote. “Grateful to get my first win, make the FedEx Cup playoffs, and take a lot of positives from the year.

“Excited for a bit of an off-season coming up with the Nedbank and Dunhill in South Africa to finish things off.

“Lots to also work on before January rolls around for the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season. Big thanks to my team, family, friends and all the support I get from the fans.”

It comes after the Sports Business Journal reported that Potgieter is expected to switch agencies from GSE Worldwide for Entertainment Sports Partners, which also represents fellow South African and strong LIV opposer Ernie Els.

“Many have tabbed Potgieter as a player who may join LIV Golf this offseason,” the SBJ reported. “Els has been outspoken against LIV since its launch.”

