PGA Tour winner arrested in prostitution sting

Former PGA Tour winner Tommy ‘Two Gloves’ Gainey has been arrested in the United States after a six-day undercover prostitution sting in Florida.



Gainey, who has one PGA Tour event to his name, was reported to be one of 124 people involved in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida, dubbed ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’.

First reported by US gossip site TMZ Sports, officials said Gainey, 44, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and is facing a ‘first degree misdemeanour for solicitation charge’.



According to the site, the police operation last six days and used undercover detectives to “target prostitution, human trafficking and child predators”.

It is suggested Gainey was caught via online advertisements. He was booked on December 8 and was released on December 9 after posting bail.



Police sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement: “He's married. He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was supposed to be in the next morning tee off. He didn’t make it. He was a scratch. We charged him with soliciting. He missed his tee time the next morning.”



Gainey, from South Carolina, turned pro in 1997 and made his PGA Tour debut in 1998 but didn’t get his first win until the Fall Series in 2012 when he won the McGladrey Classic, coming from seven back to beat David Toms by a shot.

He acquired the ‘Two Gloves’ nickname because he wears two all-weather gloves, something his father always did when he was learning the game.

