PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident

Tributes are pouring in for three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant who has been killed in a car accident. He was 59.



The nature of the accident has not yet been announced but the PGA Tour announced the news in a statement this lunchtime.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said commissioner Jay Monahan.



“The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant turned professional in 1986 after a successful amateur career. However, it took him 18 years, 187 starts and six visits to Q-School before he finally landed his first PGA Tour title, holding off Patrick Sheehan to win the Valero Texas Open in 2004.

His second win followed soon thereafter, a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples giving him the Memorial Tournament in 2005. Later that year, he added a third and final win on golf's most lucrative circuit at the Tour Championship, where he finished six shots clear of runner-up Tiger Woods.



After that particular triumph, he climbed to a career high of 22nd on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Since turning 50 in November 2012, he has focused largely on the PGA Tour Champions, where he won twice, most recently the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2018.



Bryant's best major finish came in 2008 when he finished in a tie for 29th in the US Open at Torrey Pines.

His elder brother, Brad, is also a tour pro and a winner on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle, and his stepchildren.