PGA Tour veteran James Hahn has hit out at the addition of another Signature Event which will be played at Donald Trump’s Doral golf course.

The tour recently announced some tweaks to its 2026 schedule, including a ninth limited-field, $20million event, called the Miami Championship.

It ends a decade long absence from Trump-owned courses for the PGA Tour.

Hahn, however, is most frustrated that the tour – guided by new CEO Brian Rolapp – is offering fewer opportunities to the rank-and-file players by adding in another Signature Event.

The 43-year-old unloaded his anger over the direction of the tour in an interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak.

“An extra signature event without a title sponsor at a course owned by the President,” Hahn said. “This is a joke, right?”

Hahn’s colleague Robert Garrigus is clearly not best pleased with the way the sponsor invites work either.

“So, does that mean one more sponsor invite for Jordan Spieth?” Garrigus added on the call to Schupak.

“Tell Spieth I’ll play him for any amount he wants. I win, I get his five invites to the signature events.”

Hahn, a player director up until 2023, insists he’s self-aware about his own position in the game and how his complaints could be interpreted, but clearly has had enough of the PGA Tour’s top-heavy business model.

“How do you bring something up that affects our Tour in a bad way and call out the BS without sounding like you’re complaining?” he said. “I’ll give you an example. With PIP (the Player Impact Program), we gave out $30 million the first year, $50 million the next, $100 million after that.

“We subsidised a portion of the eight signature events the first year.

“Let’s round it to $50 million that first year. We had a sponsor for every event, for every money grab. But the PIP, that all came out of our reserves.

“We’ve effectively given away $200 million in three years to the top players in the world. At the time we had $230 million in reserves. How can I say that this is a bad business decision to give away $200+ million in three years without a sponsor to the top golfers on our tour without sounding like I’m complaining?

“Every time I say something like that, whoever wants to run their mouth says, ‘Play better.’ It has nothing to do with play better. I’m talking about our business. I’m not talking about me making more money, I’m talking about our business being sustainable. We’re talking about giving away $200+ million in three years for what? For nothing. The PIP was the biggest joke.”