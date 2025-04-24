Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Wesley Bryan has issued an update on his ban from the PGA Tour for competing in an event backed by LIV Golf.

In a new YouTube video, the American confirmed his suspension after taking part in The Duels: Miami, a creator event at Trump Doral earlier this month.

It was a response from the Saudi-backed circuit to the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic, which took place ahead of this year’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

“As you can tell from the title and thumbnail,” Bryan started the video, “I have been suspended by the PGA Tour.

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for sure for everybody in this cart.”

Bryan, who appeared in the video alongside his brother and co-host George, expressed his thanks to the PGA Tour for the opportunities it has provided him.

He began making YouTube videos on the ‘Bryan Bros Golf’ channel over a decade ago, and has since joined the PGA Tour and even won, lifting the 2017 RBC Heritage title.

“Even in the midst of the little disagreement we have right now I just wanted to make sure that we said our proper thank yous, because, again, they’ve given us so much,” Bryan said.

“And when we started our YouTube journey ten-plus years ago, all we wanted to do was fund our mini-tour journey in hopes of one day playing on the PGA Tour.”

As reported by Golf Digest, Bryan was warned by the PGA Tour about a possible suspension.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last, but according to the tour’s rules, members who compete in a LIV-backed event face a one-year suspension.

Bryan, who said “we had to jump at the opportunity”, claims he plans to appeal the decision.

“All we’ve ever wanted to do from the Bryan Bros is be able to merge professional and YouTube golf,” he explained, “and this was going to be one of those opportunities we’ve been dreaming of since we got into YouTube golf.

“I want to be clear I do respect the authorities that are in place at the tour, but because of the ambiguity in the rules and regulations that were written, I do, as a member of the PGA Tour, have a right to appeal their decision of which I plan on exercising.

“And I don’t feel like when the rule was written it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I feel like it was meant to cover organised, professional, high-level golf events.”

The ban caused even more of a stir when creator Grant Horvat, who also participated in the LIV-backed event, announced that he’d received a PGA Tour sponsor exemption for later this year.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.