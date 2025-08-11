Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Greg Chalmers’ final round of the Boeing Classic came to an early end on Sunday after the Australian was disqualified by officials.

After a solid start to his week across the opening two rounds, Chalmers sat eight shots back of the lead, and will have had plans of making in roads on day three.

His tournament soon came to a dramatic end though, after the Australian broke Rule 4.1a, having used a non-conforming club.

The club in question was his lob wedge, which had a training aid attached to the grip. Chalmers only realised when putting the wedge back in his bag after a bunker shot on the third hole.

After informing a rules official of his mistake, Chalmers was forced to pack up early and make his way back to the clubhouse with his tournament over.

In the aftermath the PGA Tour Champions star took to social media to open up on exactly what happened.

“Had a freaky DQ today,” Chalmers tweeted. “Buried in bunker on 3rd..grab my lob wedge and hack it across over off the green on other side.

“As I’m putting club back in bag I notice a blast motion sensor attached to the end of it..(I’d thought I’d lost it ages ago, but apparently it was in my bag for a while).

“Talk to rules officials, they call @USGA and find out it’s a DQ for me for using a non conforming club.”

Chalmers went on to clarify to a fan that the blast motion sensor had been missing in his bag for some time, and had attached itself to his club without him realising.

Despite the mishap there was a sliver lining for Chalmers, who celebrated not only being able to get an earlier flight, but also seeing his fellow Australian Stephen Allan win the event.

“On the plus side Steve Allan won again and I caught an earlier flight to Calgary,” he added.

