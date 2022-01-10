PGA Tour winner hits out at "pre-ordained" PIP scheme

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli has sensationally claimed the Player Impact Program (PIP) was “pre-ordained” to stop big names leaving the PGA Tour.



PIP, a bonus scheme, was set up to reward the ten players who drive the most engagement from sponsors and fans in a calendar year.

Last week, Phil Mickelson revealed he had scooped the top prize, meaning he collected a cool $8million.

Tiger Woods came second, picking up $6million – but Open champion Collin Morikawa, the world No.2 and the top-ranked American, walked away with nothing after finishing 11th in the PIP standings.



• Callaway bolsters tour staff with double signing

• Daly throws big-hitting barb at DeChambeau

That prompted Frittelli, the world No.114, to make a series of claims about the scheme.

Commenting on Zire Golf’s Instagram page, the 2019 John Deere Classic winner implied PIP had been rigged to benefit the sport’s biggest names and discourage them from quitting the PGA Tour.

In a series of interactions with other users, he said: “Haha now y’all believe me that it was pre-ordained?”

Responding to one message, he said he was making the comments “because I know the criteria they judge it on”.

“They came up with a system to pay the guys at the top who were possibly thinking about leaving. The criteria they chose, only realistically gave 12 to 15 guys a chance to get the $. That’s my point.”



• 'Beef Johnston' details mental health struggles

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi



Referring specifically to Mickelson, Frittelli added: “He would’ve made money even if he didn’t play one event. He’s a lifetime member of the tour.”

Last week, the six-time major winner announced he had won the scheme before the news had even been revealed by PGA Tour bosses, saying he would “like to thank all the crazies (and real supporters too)”.