In a welcome attempt to speed up pace of play, the PGA Tour has been trialling distance-measuring devices (DMDs) in recent weeks.

The only stipulation for players, of course, is that you better use them correctly.

Players are not permitted to use the slope feature on the laser rangefinders, a rule that Davis Riley only remembered when it was too late at this week’s CJ Cup Bryon Nelson in Texas.

Riley, a two-time PGA Tour winner, self-reported a two-shot penalty having failed to turn off the slope feature midway through his second round of the $9.9million event at TPC Craig Ranch.

The American’s mistake came on the par-3 17th, his eighth hole of the day, as he was fighting to make the cut in a second round that spilled into Saturday morning due to rain delays.

After hitting a fine tee shot to around ten feet, Riley realised what he had not turned off the slope feature and called the penalty on himself.

Slope features are used outside professional events to account for elevation changes when giving a more accurate yardage.

The rules have been made clear to the players during this trial period for distance-measuring devices.

“Players must ensure the device measures distance only,” the PGA Tour’s rulebook states.

“All other features such as course mapping, club selection advice and measuring slope, elevation and wind must be disabled prior to using the device during competition.”

Before the penalty, Riley was one shot inside the cutline at five-under, but fell outside the projected mark with the two strokes added to his card.

Remarkably, however, Riley responded by making an eagle on the par-5 ninth, his final hole of the day, to make the cut on the number.

Rangefinders were first permitted on the US circuit at the RBC Heritage last month, while they have also been trialled at the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.