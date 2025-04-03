Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With the opening men’s major looming large on the horizon, Max Homa has announced that he and caddie Joe Greiner are going their separate ways.

Homa, 34, confirmed the news exactly one week out from the first round of The Masters.

The six-time PGA Tour winner finished in a tie for third at Augusta National last year but, since then, has managed has suffered a dramatic loss of form.

Homa is without a top-ten finish on the tour since the Wells Fargo Championship last May, where he finished T8, and is coming off a wretched run of four consecutive missed cuts.

His world ranking slide lays bare the full extent of the American’s struggles. Following his impressive showing at The Masters last year, he moved to ninth on the OWGR. As of today, however, he 78th.

Consequently, he and childhood friend Greiner – on Homa’s bag since 2019 – have decided to call it quits.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa told the PGA Tour website.

“I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

Taking Greiner’s place is Bill Harke, a veteran looper who has worked for the likes of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.

This is just the latest in a long line of sweeping changes made by Homa as he looks to chart a return to form.

He split with long-time equipment sponsor Titleist at the beginning of the year, inking a new agreement with Cobra Golf, whilst he also stopped working with long-time coach Mark Blackburn last autumn.

In a recent interview with the PGA Tour, Homa opened up on his recent slump, saying: “It’s hard to care this much about something and just not get anything out of it. It’s like you’re in a very toxic relationship. I might be the toxic one, but it’s still toxic.”

For comprehensive coverage of the first major of the year at Augusta National, keep up to date with our dedicated Masters hub.