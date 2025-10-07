Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Aaron Rai has arrived on the Ladies European Tour this week, caddying for his wife Gaurika Bishnoi in the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Bishnoi is competing in her home event at the DLF Golf and Country Club, and will have the help of her PGA Tour-winning husband in Rai.

Previously ranked India’s No. 1 female golfer in 2017 and 2019, Bishnoi has enjoyed a successful career in her own right, most notably on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, where she has won eight times.

This week her attention turns to the Ladies European Tour, in an event and golf course she knows well.

For Rai, his role as caddie comes in during a break in his schedule, with his last outing coming at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last month, where he impressed with a tied-third finish.

• Opinion: BBC SPOTY’s golf snub can’t go on. Up step Rory McIlroy

• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings

The Englishman is seemingly returning the favour to his partner, after Bishnoi caddied for Rai earlier this year at Augusta National, during the par-3 contest prior to the Masters.

Unsurprisingly, the walk around Augusta was a special one for the couple, with Bishnoi describing it as ‘the best week ever’ in an Instagram post following Rai’s tied-27th finish at the opening major of the year.

Two months after teaming up at the Masters, Rai and Bishnoi officially tied the knot, announcing their marriage on Instagram earlier this summer.

Sharing a compilation of their wedding photos, Bishnoi wrote: “Promise of a lifetime. Grateful beyond words for the love that surrounds us.

“The day was everything Aaron and I could have dreamed of. Thank you for all the love and blessings.”

Attention this week turns to the golf course, with Bishnoi making her first LET start of the 2025 season at her home event.

She will be hoping to improve on her showing in 2024, after the 27-year-old missed the cut at DLF. A year earlier Bishnoi impressed, ending the 2023 event in a tie for eighth.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.