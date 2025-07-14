Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Chris Gotterup left the Genesis Scottish Open in high spirits after winning his second PGA Tour title but the tournament made a less favourable impression on one of his fellow Americans.

Michael Kim took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts after wrapping up his week at The Renaissance Club at East Lothian – and let’s just say the 2018 John Deere Classic winner was less than impressed.

“The way DP World Tour ran the tournament this week… left a lot to be desired,” wrote Kim. “Wrong numbers on a pin sheet and the charter plane to the Open was a TOTAL mess.

“Two yrs ago, it was ran top class so it was disappointing to say the least.”

Kim, 32, has earned a legion of fans for sharing candid and regular insights into life on tour on social media.

And whilst DP World Tour officials might not have left a great impression on him last week, something else did.

“People always make fun of the food in the UK but imo the floor is higher than in America,” he added. “The ceiling isn’t as high but I’m always pleasantly surprised with some of the food here.

“I might have enjoyed Tennents [Lager] more than Guinness. Will give it another go in Northern Ireland today.”

Kim finished in a tie for 34th in the Scottish Open and now travels to Royal Portrush for this week’s Open Championship, where he will be making his third career start in the final men’s major of the season.

He missed the cut on his two previous starts, at Carnoustie in 2018 and Royal Liverpool two years ago.

