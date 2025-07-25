Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The much-anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 has landed on Netflix and, as widely speculated, it features a number of high-profile cameos.

Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Nelly Korda are just some of the famous tour pros who appear in the sequel to the 1996 smash hit golf comedy.

The movie is, in many ways, a “who’s who” of the game.

However, there is one former PGA Tour winner that features in the film who only the most eagle-eyed golf fans will spot. And even then, you’ll probably only have his swing to go on.

Hunter Mahan, a winner of six PGA Tour titles and a veteran of three Ryder Cups – including the 2014 clash at Gleneagles – appears in the movie… but not as himself.

• Happy Gilmore 2 review: A silly, sweet, cameo-stuffed sequel that falters down the last

• Does the Happy Gilmore swing make you hit it further? We put it to the test…

The 43-year-old, who stepped away from the US-based circuit in July 2021 after making 453 starts, has taken to social media to confirm that he features in the film as the swing double for Adam Sandler, who plays the titular Happy.

“When they called and said Happy Gilmore needs a golf swing double, I said say no more,” wrote Mahan on Instagram. “Honored to get to be a part of #HappyGilmore2 and witness @adamsandler ‘s comedic genius come to life firsthand!

“Here’s a little behind the scenes look of my transformation into Happy – shoutout to the hair and makeup team, that crew is incredible and so hard working! And some fun from set. Such an awesome experience and capped it off by bringing my daughter Zoe to the premiere earlier this week!”

You can see Mahan’s post – and Happy transformation – here.

• Just tap it in! This Happy Gilmore inspired putter is very special

• This Happy Gilmore star became an Ivy League grad and schizophrenia professor

Mahan retired from the PGA Tour aged just 39 after becoming “burnt out”.

He subsequently relocated with his family to a Texas suburb where he accepted a position teaching the boys golf team at Liberty Christian, a tiny private school in the area.

Speaking to bunkered in 2024, he expanded on his reasons.

“Golf is truly a grind and it’s a seven day a week grind, whether you’re home or on the road,” said Mahan. “I hit my limit on that and it was time to move on.

“I was never a lifer or obsessed with the game as much as some other players. They play in their sleep and think about it all the time and they play for joy. It was a job for me.”