Rory McIlroy caused a stir last week, when it was confirmed that the Masters champ would skip this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship – the first leg of the PGA Tour Playoffs.

McIlroy, 36, explained last year that he would bypass the opener at TPC Southwind, as part of well-considered plans to cutback his schedule.

“I’ll probably not play the first Playoff event in Memphis,” the Northern Irishman told the Telegraph in November.

“I mean, I finished basically dead last there this year and only moved down one spot in the play-off standings.”

But with no immediate consequences for being the only player in the top 70 not in action, one of his peers has voiced their concern.

Peter Malnati, a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, was asked if he was concerned that one of the circuit’s biggest stars was not lining up.

“Very concerned,” he replied to Golfweek.

And when asked if any measures will be introduced in the future to avoid a repeat of the loophole, Malnati said: “I think there is stuff in the works, and I’ll leave it at that.”

McIlroy, having amassed 3,444 FedEx Cup points to rank second to Scottie Scheffler, has already qualified for the BMW Championship – reserved for the top 50 – and the Tour Championship, reserved for the top 30 in the season-long standings.

Only adding to concerns was that he banked a cumulative $10 million in bonus money for his successes in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the five-time major champ is in line for two more bumper paydays before any winning he earned in the remaining two playoff events.

Webb Simpson, another player director on the Tour board, said he didn’t have an issue with McIlroy’s decision, however, after facing a similar predicament in the past.

“I think it’s too hard of a thing to make guys have to play,” the American said. “We’re still a sport where you can play when you want to play.

In 2020, Simpson ranked third in the FedEx Cup standings but withdrew from the BMW Championship to rest ahead of the incredibly lucrative Tour Championship.

“I knew I couldn’t fall more than one spot, and I thought losing one stroke at East Lake was worth a week of rest because I was toast,” he said.

“I don’t know Rory’s reason, but I totally get it. It’s a hard to thing to fix.”

McIlroy’s record at TPC Southwind leaves a lot to be desired, too. He missed the cut in 2022 and has a busy few months ahead.

After the Ryder Cup, he is committed to events in India, Abu Dhabi, Australia and Dubai.

John Turnbull