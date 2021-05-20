Phil Mickelson accepts special invite to US Open

Phil Mickelson has accepted a special exemption from the USGA to play in next month's US Open.

The five-time major champion was unlikely to gain exemption via traditional methods for the tournament, which takes place at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego from June 17-20.

Now, though, he doesn't have to worry about securing his place after receiving an invite for the third men's major of the year.

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

• Bob Mac targets Ryder Cup place

• US PGA to be played on longest-ever course

Mickelson, 50, has finished runner-up in the championship a record six times. Victory in the event is all that stands between him and the career grand slam.

“Winning the US Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times,” said the left-hander, who has made 29 US Open appearances. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I’m honoured and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”

Mickelson was pipped by Payne Stewart at Pinehurst in the 1999 US Open, before also coming up one spot short in 2002 to Tiger Woods (Bethpage Black), Retief Goosen (Shinnecock Hills, 2004), Geoff Ogilvy (Winged Foot, 2006), Lucas Glover (Bethpage Black, 2009) and Justin Rose (Merion, 2013).

• R&A expects "significant number of fans" at Open

• Johnson a serious injury doubt for US PGA

“Phil Mickelson’s incredible USGA playing record and overall career achievements are among the most noteworthy in the game’s history,” added outgoing USGA CEO Mike Davis. “We are thrilled to welcome him to this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.”

Mickelson, ranked 116th in the world, had previously stated he would refuse an invitation to take part if offered one and was, instead, prepared to attempt to go through 36-hole qualifying to try to earn his spot there.