Phil Mickelson "at peace" with never playing on PGA Tour again

Phil Mickelson claims he has made his peace with the prospect of never playing another PGA Tour event - but added he expects to be given the opportunity.

The six-time major champion is currently suspended by the US-based circuit after jumping ship for the LIV Golf League last year.

That matter has since been escalated to the courts but, in a wide-ranging interview with Bob Harig of SI.com, Mickelson insisted he will have no regrets if he doesn't add to the 658 appearances he has made on the circuit.

"If I were never to play another PGA Tour event, I’m totally at peace with it," he said. "But I believe by next year I’ll have the opportunity if I want [due to the pending litigation]. I don’t know if I’ll have the time. I’m playing 19 events and don’t know how much more.

• Rules officials defend Reed's Dubai drop

• Mickelson calls out PGA Tour over shorts policy

"I’d actually rather scale down the number of tournaments, because I’m also in the four majors. That’s a lot of golf.

"But I’m motivated and excited to get started. All of these things create new energy. Having teammates to push each other. I’m motivated, but I don’t see the benefit to playing more.

"The tournaments where you are going to leave a mark are the majors. That creates a life memory. If I win another tour event, who cares? It’s not like it’s going to do anything for how I look at my career. Another major would be a unique, special moment. That’s really where I want to thrive. And sure, it would mean a lot to win some LIV events because of the role I’ve played as it’s been created."

Mickelson, who also said that "there very well could be" awkwardness when players on each side of the LIV/PGA Tour divide meet at the Masters Champions Dinner, added that he is fine with not having any future involvement with the Ryder Cup, too.

"I'm totally comfortable," he said. "I’ve loved being part of the Ryder Cup as a player 12 times and as a vice captain once. I’ve had more great experiences than probably anybody.

• Former caddie hits at Anthony Kim's return



• Sir Nick Faldo blasts LIV and Greg Norman

"If I’m not a part of it, I’m at peace with that as well. I’m proud of the role I’ve played in that and the role in creating change and integrating player input and involvement. Having more continuity from year to year. I like seeing us play our best golf in the Ryder Cup, even if I’m not ever part of it again."

Mickelson makes his first appearance of 2023 at this week's Saudi Invitational before pegging it up in the first event of the 2023 LIV Golf season in Mexico later in February.