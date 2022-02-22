search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson “deeply sorry” for recent antics

Golf News

Phil Mickelson “deeply sorry” for recent antics

By Jamie Hall22 February, 2022
Phil Mickelson Saudi Golf League Golf super league LIV Golf Investments Greg Norman PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson Saudi

Phil Mickelson has issued an apology for remarks he made about the proposed Saudi Golf League – and hinted he will take a break from the game.

It emerged last week that the six-time major winner had made a number of comments about the organisers of the breakaway competition in an excerpt from an unauthorised book by the journalist Alan Shipnuck. 

The incendiary remarks sent shockwaves around the world of golf, and were followed hours later by Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson committing their futures to the PGA Tour.

In the latest twist to the ongoing saga, Mickelson released a statement apologising for his “reckless” choice of words and said he was “deeply sorry” - although he avoided any mention his accusation that the PGA Tour was guilty of “obnoxious greed”. 

• Mickelson admits using Saudi league for 'leverage'

Praising LIV Golf Investments, the Greg Norman-led body set up to drive the expansion of the Asian Tour, as “visionaries”, the 51-year-old claimed he had deliberately positioned himself at the head of the breakaway circuit. 

He claimed he had done so, “taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes” to bring about “real change” in the game.

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public,” he said. 

“My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted. This has always been about supporting the players and the game and I appreciate all the people who gave me the benefit of the doubt.” 

• Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Addressed the “very public life” he has lived for the past 31 years, Mickelson added: “I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too. 

“The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. 

“I know I have not been at my best and desperately need some time away to prioritise the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Golf super league

Related Articles - LIV Golf Investments

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Zach Johnson: Major champ set for US Ryder Cup captaincy
Reports: PGA Tour chief tells Saudi stars to ‘walk out the door'
'Something has to give': Top star wades into distance row
Phil Mickelson “deeply sorry” for recent antics
Inaugural bunkered LIVE hailed a “huge success”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow