Golf News

Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course

By Ryan Crombie17 February, 2021
With two wins from two starts, it has been widely assumed that Phil Mickelson will focus more heavily on the PGA Tour Champions as his career on the main tour winds down.

That, though, might not be the case.

According to a Front Office Sports report, Mickelson’s representatives are in exploratory talks with television networks regarding a broadcasting position for Mickelson.

“Absolutely, we’re always in discussions about Phil’s future,” Steve Loy, Mickelson’s agent and business partner, told FrontOfficeSports.com. “It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next 12 to 24 months you might see more of Phil on the air.”

• Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

The five-time major champion's most recent victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he has missed the cut in four of his previous eight appearances on thethis season. His best finish came at the Safeway Open in September, where he finished T44.

He has had much more success on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50 last summer, winning both of the events he has started on.

Judging by this report, though, ‘Lefty’ is making plans for life after playing golf, as he puts the feelers out to secure a role as an analyst.

Mickelson is no stranger to speaking in front of a camera. He’s participated in ‘The Match’ on three separate occasions and stole the show in the made-for-TV golf challenge. He has also jumped into the broadcast booth on tour on c, offering useful widely-praised and analysis.

While there will no doubt be interest from networks such as CBS, NBC and ESPN, Mickelson’s asking price, according to Front Office Sports, could be problematic.

“The networks want Phil but the price points right now are night and day,” a source told FrontOfficeSports.com. “The question is, can anybody pay him enough? And does he want to call ten to 20 tournaments a year?”


