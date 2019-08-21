Phil Mickelson gives out DATING advice on Twitter

We're going to go right ahead and add this to the list of headlines we never expected to write.

Phil Mickelson has given out dating advice to one of his Twitter followers after the poor soul, @ConnorMcCarty23, contacted him for some help.

"Phil," he began. "I think I just got friendzoned. What should my next step be?"

For those unfamiliar with the term, 'friendzoning' is the expression millennials are using for unrequited love, i.e. "I see you more as a friend than a boyfriend" and so on.

Fortunately for the bold Connor, Phil came to his aid.

Show some game man,show some game! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 17, 2019

After Connor replied that he was going to text the girl in question and let her know of his feelings, Mickelson stepped up and stepped in yet again.

Noooooo!

Take her to a suspenseful movie,hold her hand during scary parts. Physiological response is same for fear and arousal. She will displace fear for attraction towards you. Back in the game. You’re welcome. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 17, 2019

It seems Connor was appreciative of Phil's support.

Getting dating advice from Phil Mickelson is definitely one of my proudest achievements. What a legend. — Connor (@ConnorMcCarty23) August 17, 2019

Phil Mickelson: five-time major winner, golf's greatest-ever left-hander... and cupid.

Who knew?!