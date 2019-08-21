search
Phil Mickelson gives out DATING advice on Twitter

Golf News

Phil Mickelson gives out DATING advice on Twitter

By bunkered.co.uk17 August, 2019
Phil Mickelson

We're going to go right ahead and add this to the list of headlines we never expected to write. 

Phil Mickelson has given out dating advice to one of his Twitter followers after the poor soul, , contacted him for some help.

"Phil," he began. "I think I just got friendzoned. What should my next step be?"

For those unfamiliar with the term, 'friendzoning' is the expression millennials are using for unrequited love, i.e. "I see you more as a friend than a boyfriend" and so on. 

Fortunately for the bold Connor, Phil came to his aid.

After Connor replied that he was going to text the girl in question and let her know of his feelings, Mickelson stepped up and stepped in yet again.

It seems Connor was appreciative of Phil's support.

Phil Mickelson: five-time major winner, golf's greatest-ever left-hander... and cupid. 

Who knew?!

