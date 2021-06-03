search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start

Golf News

Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start

By Ryan Crombie28 May, 2021
Phil Mickelson colonial country club Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour Golf News PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson Colonial

In what might seem a surprising move, Phil Mickelson is teeing it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.

The tournament comes in the week following Mickelson’s PGA Championship victory, which saw him secure his sixth career major trophy.

It is reported that the 45-time PGA Tour winner is teeing it up at the PGA Tour event as he had promised Charles Schwab that he would be there.

• "I need to lower my expectations" says Bob Mac

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

The 50-year-old struggled during his first round which saw him shoot a three-over-par 73, leaving him in a tie for 87th, near the bottom of the field – but that didn’t seem to bother him.

"Yeah, I didn't play well. I shot three-over. But I won the PGA, so..." said Mickelson.

"You can't play this course out of the rough because then you have tree trouble, which I had repeatedly, and I didn't putt well. But I won the PGA, so I'll see if I can get it turned around for tomorrow."

As Mickelson gears up for the US Open in just three weeks’ time, where he will seek to secure a career grand slam, he has allowed himself to revel in the plaudits that have come his way on the back of his latest achievement.

• Woods gives first interview after crash

• Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day

"It feels incredible because it's been a long time since somebody has congratulated me for my play," added Mickelson.

"That's a moment, that's a week, that's a tournament, that's a win that I'll cherish forever. I enjoy when people say that."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - colonial country club

Related Articles - Charles Schwab Challenge

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

You can now get a handicap without joining a golf club…
Meet the 14-year-old prodigy playing at this week’s US Women’s Open
Rory McIlroy cancels Memorial press conference and WDs from pro-am
Jack Nicklaus blames media for Bryson-Brooks "feud"
Thomas Bjorn calls for more support for athletes struggling with mental health

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow