Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start

In what might seem a surprising move, Phil Mickelson is teeing it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.



The tournament comes in the week following Mickelson’s PGA Championship victory, which saw him secure his sixth career major trophy.

It is reported that the 45-time PGA Tour winner is teeing it up at the PGA Tour event as he had promised Charles Schwab that he would be there.

The 50-year-old struggled during his first round which saw him shoot a three-over-par 73, leaving him in a tie for 87th, near the bottom of the field – but that didn’t seem to bother him.

"Yeah, I didn't play well. I shot three-over. But I won the PGA, so..." said Mickelson.

"You can't play this course out of the rough because then you have tree trouble, which I had repeatedly, and I didn't putt well. But I won the PGA, so I'll see if I can get it turned around for tomorrow."

As Mickelson gears up for the US Open in just three weeks’ time, where he will seek to secure a career grand slam, he has allowed himself to revel in the plaudits that have come his way on the back of his latest achievement.

"It feels incredible because it's been a long time since somebody has congratulated me for my play," added Mickelson.

"That's a moment, that's a week, that's a tournament, that's a win that I'll cherish forever. I enjoy when people say that."