To paraphrase Ray Liotta's character from Goodfellas, Phil Mickelson is a funny guy.

Since joining Twitter completely out of the blue in August 2018, the five-time major champion has shown a different, lighter side of his personality, revealing a wit that is every bit as sharp as his short game.

So, when we published a story on this website last night about a Bomb Disposal Unit being called to Royal Troon to dispose of unexploded devices found on the property, we should have known what was coming.

Mickelson, who famously came off second best at the Ayrshire club in a thrilling duel with Henrik Stenson on the final day of the 2016 Open, had a clever one-liner right up his sleeve.

Replying to our story on Twitter, the 50-year-old wrote: "Sorry about that. I left them in 2016 hoping Stenson would step on one. Only way I was going to beat him. He never did and I forgot to pick them up. My bad."

Mickelson, of course, has become famous for his talk of "hitting bombs" off the tee, so it was a pretty good gag (if you overlook the fact that the bombs in question were discovered on the Portland Course and not the Old Course, where Phil and Stenson's memorable battle unfolded).

For those who have forgotten that epic match-up in 2016, Mickelson and Stenson were paired with one another in the final round of the 145th Open Championship and promptly separated themselves from the rest of the field.

Stenson closed with a nine-under 63 to finish three strokes ahead of Mickelson, who could 'only' manage a 65 on a tough final day. In third place, was JB Holmes - a whopping 11 strokes adrift of runner-up Phil.