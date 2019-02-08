Phil Mickelson just achieved this feat for first time in 21 years

"So history was made today," beamed Phil Mickelson when he spoke to the media after his opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.



He wasn't entirely correct. History hadn't been made, but the stat behind what he had achieved was still pretty incredible all the same.

The five-time major champion believed that, for the first time in his professional career, he had hit 100% of fairways (13/13) during a round.

• 9 times Phil got it badly wrong in 2018



• Reed issued apology to US teammates in group chat after Ryder Cup furore



However, this wasn't the case - but it did mark 21 years since he had done so.

The Golf Channel's statto Justin Ray had the details.



According to @ShotLink, Phil Mickelson hit every fairway in today's round. It would be the first time Lefty has hit every fairway in a PGA Tour round in 21 years (1998 at Torrey Pines). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 7, 2019

.@PhilMickelson played 1,613 @PGATOUR rounds between instances where he hit every fairway (which he did today). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 7, 2019

Mickelson's achievement was pretty remarkable, especially given how notoriously poor he has been off the tee in recent years.

Before this event, the 48-year-old ranked 220th out of 226 players recorded on the PGA Tour for Driving Accuracy, hitting just 47.14% of fairways. In 2018, he ranked 189th out of 193 players recorded with 52.91%.

• Koepka rips into Sergio Garcia for Saudi antics

• PGA Tour pro says Sergio 'deserves a suspension'

His opening round was on Monterey Peninsula CC, which is not exactly renowned for its tight fairways.

When this was pointed out to Mickelson, he replied: "Well, let's not nitpick here. If you hit them all, that's all that matters."

Mickelson's accuracy off the tee helped him to a six-under-par 65 in the opening round; one shot off the lead held by Brian Gay and Scott Langley.

