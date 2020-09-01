search
Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

Golf News

Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

By Michael McEwan25 August, 2020
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson

In the week that he makes his senior debut, Phil Mickelson has announced a brand new business venture - and it's not something you would expect.

That's right, move over Nescafe, out of the way Kenco - the 50-year-old five-time major winner has launched his own brand of COFFEE! 

Coffee for Wellness has been developed by Mickelson in collaboration with his long-time friend Dave Phillips, a world-renowned performance coach and the co-founder of TPI, the largest golf, health and fitness organisation in the industry.

Their shared passion for coffee and high-performance led them to create an "exceptionally high-quality coffee blend", roasted to preserve coffee’s natural antioxidants to help you reduce stress, resist fatigue, and improve cognitive function and performance. This is combined with Mickelson's "signature blend of powerful ingredients" in individual sachets to give your morning cuppa an added wellness boost.

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo

• Golf club forced to close amid COVID concerns

• World No.304 wins AIG Women's Open

According to the blurb on the brand's website, Coffee for Wellness is "cesigned to complement life's challenges" and will soon be available in individual single-serve coffee pods, bags of whole bean coffee, and portable individual sachets that allow you to customise Phil's coffee to your taste.

Listen!

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT CHEATING IN GOLF

It's thought that Mickelson had the idea for Coffee for Wellness last year when he went on a radical diet for six days in which he consumed only water and his special blend coffee. 

Not a huge amount is known about the blend just yet but it is thought to contain Ethiopian coffee beans, MCT or XCT oil, flavourless collagen protein powder, Himalayan pink sea salt, almond milk, L-Theanine, Manuka honey and cinnamon.

• DJ breaks silence on Koepka comments

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

He filed a trademark for Coffee for Wellness in June and, last month, rather indiscreetly placed a coffee mug with the company's branding directly behind his foot whilst putting on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. 

Those of you who fancy trying his signature brand can register now on the Coffee for Wellness website

