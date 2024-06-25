Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion with one of golf’s great CVs, hopes his lasting legacy is his association with LIV Golf.

Mickelson made the claim during LIV’s ‘Fairway to Heaven’ podcast, recorded during last week’s event in Nashville.

The 53-year-old, who won 45 events on the PGA Tour, is missing only the US Open from his major trophy cabinet and will forever remain one of golf’s most fascinating figures.

But now that his garlanded career is ‘toward its end’, Mickelson has been in more reflective mood.

Over the past two years, he has been at the centre of the storm that surrounded LIV’s disruptive emergence into elite professional golf, competing on the Saudi-backed circuit since its inception back in July 2022.

• Tiger Woods urged to play new event and ‘beat PGA Tour ratings’

• ‘I’d love to join LIV’ says DP World Tour winner

“I knew the first two years were going to be rough – and here we are, two years in now, and it’s totally different,”Mickelson said. “We’re having a blast here. We’re having so much fun.”

When asked by co-host Jerry Foltz what will he remembered for, Mickelson added: “Well, I mean I think hopefully LIV Golf and helping get the game to a younger crowd, helping get the game to younger players and giving them infrastructure to become great, helping to grow the game on a global basis. Like, all the things LIV Golf is doing. I feel very connected to the success.”

• Wyndham Clark: Olympic golf is bigger than Ryder Cup

• LIV Golf star Patrick Reed set for DP World Tour return

Mickelson believes his impact in helping LIV reach new global audiences will define his time in golf, pointing to the PGA Tour’s changes in response to the rival circuit’s threat.

“I sure hope so,” he said whether his legacy will be connected to LIV. “Because it wasn’t an option — like elevated events and equity in the tour wasn’t an option for the guys that came to LIV. And so the fact that we are invested and involved and integrated into the success of LIV — and I’m happy for the guys on the Tour that they now have all that stuff because they should.

“But where we’re at, we’re attracting a different crowd. And we’re attracting a global crowd. And that’s critical to the long-term success of the game. And it’s something that the old model of the Tour would never transcend into because you couldn’t get all the guys to go travel the world and play over there and again attract players that don’t play the game of golf to want to watch.

“I think LIV Golf is doing that and I’m hopeful that my connection with LIV and hopeful the success of LIV will be what I’m known for.”

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.