Phil Mickelson offers friendship advice in brilliant new ad

Over the last 18 months, Phil Mickelson has reinvented himself as something of a funnyman.



First, we had the launch of his Twitter account. Then came thosedancing videos for apparel brand Mizzen + Main. And that's to say nothing of his 'Phireside' chats.



Now, he's launched a brand new ad with drinks brand Amstel, promoting their 'Light' beer - and it's a beauty!

In the clip, Mickelson is seen dishing out some friendly advice to a golfer who is desperately searching for his ball in the rough.



Check out what happens...



Some people have trouble making friends, but I don’t. I’m Phil Mickelson. Thanks to our new partnership, @AmstelLight and I might give you a tip or two on how to make some friends. pic.twitter.com/R40KUcxxjV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 5, 2020

Is it just us or is Phil - who turns 50 in June - getting cooler the older he gets?