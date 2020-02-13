search
Golf News

Phil Mickelson offers friendship advice in brilliant new ad

By bunkered.co.uk07 February, 2020
Over the last 18 months, Phil Mickelson has reinvented himself as something of a funnyman.

First, we had the launch of his Twitter account. Then came thosedancing videos for apparel brand Mizzen + Main. And that's to say nothing of his 'Phireside' chats.

Now, he's launched a brand new ad with drinks brand Amstel, promoting their 'Light' beer - and it's a beauty!

• WATCH - Golf fan performs funny Finau song

• 23 of the most iconic pro golfer logos

In the clip, Mickelson is seen dishing out some friendly advice to a golfer who is desperately searching for his ball in the rough.

Check out what happens...

Is it just us or is Phil - who turns 50 in June - getting cooler the older he gets?

