Golf News

Phil Mickelson out of LIV Golf lawsuit

By Jamie Hall27 September, 2022
LIV Golf Phil Mickelson PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson has pulled out of LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The six-time major winner was one of a number of players who took legal action against the circuit, alleging anticompetitive behaviour.

However, according to SI’s Bob Harig, he and four others have become the latest to withdraw from the action, which at one point had 11 names attached.

It leaves Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, as the only plaintiffs in the case.

• Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas

• Calum Hill reveals extent of injury hell

“Nothing has changed," LIV Golf said in a statement.

“The merits of the lawsuit — the PGA Tour’s anti-competitive conduct — still stand and will be fully tested in court, and we look forward to it.

“We stand by the players who the PGA Tour has treated so poorly, but we also recognize to be successful we no longer need a wide variety of players to be on the suit.

“We have our players’ backs and will press our case in court against the PGA’s anti-competitive behaviour.”

Mickelson previously hinted he could pull out, explaining the only thing he could get out of it would be damages which he didn’t “want or need”.

“I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the (PGA) Tour,” he said after pulling out of the court action.

• Reed U-turns on Dunhill Links involvement

• Immelman blasts Presidents Cup critics

“I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented.

“With LIV’s involvement in these issues, the players’ rights will be protected and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings.”

A trial in the lawsuit is expected to take place in 2024.

