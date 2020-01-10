Phil Mickelson owns Justin Rose with Masters quip

Phil Mickelson has yet to hit a competitive shot in 2020 but he's already off to a strong start on social media.

The five-time major winner has cultivated a reputation for being a bit of a joker since making his internet debut around 18 months ago.

The latest person to feel the sharpness of his online tongue? Former world No.1 Justin Rose.

The Englishman posted a picture of his invite to this year's Masters Tournament to his Instagram page, captioned: "Thank you, @themasters".

A three-time winner of the Green Jacket, Phil couldn't resist a little dig, replying: "Win it once (or 3x’s) and you get that EVERY YEAR. Just saying."

As a past champion, Mickelson has an invitation to the first men's major of the year for as long as he wants.

Rose, meanwhile, has qualified this year in three separate categories: having finished among the top-four and ties at last year's US Open; having qualified for the 2019 Tour Championship; and having been in the world's top-50 at the end of 2019.

• Michelle's having a wee Wie!

• Reed threatens legal action against Chamblee

The Englishman has a decent track record around Augusta National. Since making his debut there in 2003, he has finished inside the top-25 on 11 occasions. He was a distant second to Jordan Spieth in 2015 and, two years later, was pipped to the Green Jacket in a play-off with Sergio Garcia. He has only missed the cut there once - last year.

REVIEW - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX



Whilst we're quite certain Phil was just being playful, Rose could, if he so wanted, retaliate, by pointing out that he's done a few things Mickelson hasn't. Winning the US Open and getting to world No.1 spring immediately to mind.

• Schwartzel signs deal with little-known ball brand

• Who does Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

He could also remind him of their epic singles match in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, where Rose rallied with lengthy birdies at the final two holes to defeat Mickelson as Europe staged one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

But yeah, we're sure it was just a bit of fun...

