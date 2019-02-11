Phil Mickelson & Paul Casey disagree as Pebble play halted

Phil Mickelson’s wait for a 44th PGA Tour win were put on hold for a number of hours after play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was halted due to darkness… much to his disappointment.



With just the five-time major winner and playing partner Paul Casey left out on the course, the Englishman marked his ball on the 16th green and the horn then sounded.



Mickelson has a three-shot lead and wanted to continue, given that he was six-under-par through 16 holes, while Casey – who has a three foot putt for par on the 16th – said he was struggling to see.

This was Mickelson’s reaction when the horn sounded.

The look on Phil’s face when the horn blew. pic.twitter.com/9A2SNz1qvt — Skratch (@Skratch) February 11, 2019

“I can see fine,” Mickelson said behind the green, with PGA Tour official Mark Russell in the middle of the discussion with Casey.

“I have pretty good vision,” he added after the pair came off the course. “I can see fine, and I'm playing well. So, I wanted to continue, and that's all there is to it.”

Casey, however, disagreed.

“I genuinely couldn't see my putt there on 16,” Casey said. “Mark Russell gave us the option to finish, which is why I marked it.”



Although the pair disagreed over the decision to halt play, Mickelson totally understood why his playing partner wanted to.

“I totally get where he's coming from,” Mickelson said. “And in all honesty, it's probably a good thing, because now we'll play the last couple holes in pure conditions and it will be helpful for us both.”

Should Mickelson get the job done today, it will be his fifth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but, with two holes to play, Casey still has belief.

“It’s not over yet,” he said.

Play is due to resume at 8am local time [4pm UK time].