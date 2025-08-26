Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Phil Mickelson has weighed in on Patrick Cantlay’s pre-shot routine at the Tour Championship, and the LIV Golf man was able to see the funny side.

Cantlay faced criticism on Sunday at East Lake after the former world No. 3’s pace of play was questioned.

The 2021 FedEx Cup winner was playing in the final group with champion, Tommy Fleetwood in the fourth round, and the pair were put on the clock on the back nine.

The finger was quickly pointed at Cantlay, after videos on social media showed him taking his time while stood over the ball.

One in particular saw the American take 23 seconds between addressing his ball on the 13th and hitting his tee shot.

The clip in question was then shared by Mickelson, who pointed fun at Cantlay’s choice of pre-shot routine, likening it to a calf workout.

“He shuffled his right foot 26 times,” the six-time major champion tweeted to his 892,000 followers on X.

“26 TIMES before he hit it. 26 x 36 other shots is 936 foot shuffles. That’s more calf raises than I’ll ever do.

“You also must be in peak physical condition to do this daily so let’s stop all the hate and appreciate that golfers are athletes.”

Aside from Mickelson’s joke, Cantlay’s pace of play did not go down with one Tour pro, with Romain Langasque describing his routine on the 13th as ‘terrible’.

This is not the first time the eight-time PGA Tour winner has been hit with slow play accusations.

Cantlay has previously admitted that he is ‘slower than average’ compared to his fellow players.

The debate surrounding pace of play has been a hot topic for some time, and frustration only appears to be growing on the issue.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour revealed changes to fix slow play, including the trial use of rangefinders at events.

The Tour also announced plans to release pace of play data for its players, as well as also disclosing fines and penalties for members who break slow play rules.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.