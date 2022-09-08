Phil Mickelson responds to PGA Tour revolution

Phil Mickelson claimed “all players should be appreciative” of LIV Golf amid sweeping changes to the PGA Tour.

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced radical alterations to the circuit in what was widely seen as a direct response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

The changes are being led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, whose tech-driven team competition raised eyebrows.

• Has Gary Player ditched Golf Saudi?



• Pro makes ace - then gets DQd

Mickelson, who made one of the highest-profile and most divisive switches to the rebel tour, claimed he and others deserve credit for forcing Monahan’s hand.

"It was stated very clearly that nothing was going to happen," he told SI’s Bob Harig.

"Unless there was leverage, nothing was going to change. And all players should be appreciative of what LIV is doing. The players on LIV for the opportunity they are getting. And the PGA Tour for the leverage that was provided to get these changes done.

"I don’t think vindication is what I would say. I would say I’m generally happy that the top players who are really driving the Tour and creating the interest are being listened to. And what they are doing for the Tour is being valued now. I’m happy to see that happen."

• Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"



• Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith



Six-time major winner Mickelson received a reported $200million for joining LIV.

But his move was not without controversy. In a phone call with writer Alan Shipnuck, he described the league’s Saudi backers as “scary motherf*****s” and admitted he was only involved to get “leverage” over the PGA Tour.

