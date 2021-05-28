Phil Mickelson shares the surprising secret to his longevity

Phil Mickelson has revealed how FASTING has allowed him to continue successfully competing at the top of the game.

The 50-year-old became the oldest men's major champion in the game's history on Sunday as he outgunned Brooks Koepka in the final group to win his sixth major and second US PGA Championship.

On his way to becoming golf’s oldest ever major-winner, the 45-time PGA Tour winner consistently averaged over 300 yards off the tee, including a huge 366-yard drive on the 16th during final day’s play – the longest by any player on that hole all week.

The superb display from Mickelson, despite his age, had the world of golf questioning just how ‘Lefty’ continues to produce the goods, 30 years on from his first PGA Tour win.

The answer, according to Mickelson himself, is fasting.

"I fast 36 hours every week, so I give up all food for a day and a half and let my body kind of reset," said Mickelson.

“I've got to eat a lot less and I've got to eat better. I just can't eat as much and I have to let my body kind of recover. But it's also been a blessing for me because I feel better and I don't have inflammation and I wake up feeling good. It's been a sacrifice worth making.”

As well as the Wanamaker Trophy and a place in the record books, Mickelson also received a cheque for just over $2million and jumped back inside the world's top-50 to No.32.

The tournaments keep coming for Mickelson, who has decided not to take a week off following his latest success, as he plans on teeing it up at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial GC.