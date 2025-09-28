Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Ryder Cup is not yet over – at least in a mathematical sense – but the post-mortem has already begun.

Top of most people’s lists of questions is where Team USA goes from here.

The gamble of choosing Keegan Bradley to captain the side appears to have backfired and so it’s little surprise that thoughts are already turning towards who will lead the side into the 2027 match at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods is heavily fancied to be the man who gets the gig, not least because of his friendship with Adare’s owner JP McManus.

• Rahmpage! An ode to the Ryder Cup’s hottest performer

• Ryder Cup: First tee comedian apologises to Rory McIlroy for “f**k you” chant

Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker are others reportedly in the frame.

One man who categorically WON’T be taking it on is Phil Mickelson.

Prior to joining the LIV Golf League, the six-time major champion had been viewed as the man most likely to lead the US into this year’s match at Bethpage.

Well, we know how that all turned out.

However, with time proving itself to be a great healer, there has been some suggestion that LIV players may once again enter the conversation for a shot at the Ryder Cup captaincy.

In Europe’s case, that could bring the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter back into the conversation.

• Ian Poulter blasts ‘ugly’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup

• Justin Rose plays down ugly flashpoint with Bryson DeChambeau

It was Westwood who cheekily floated the idea Mickelson taking the reins, tweeting: “Hey @PhilMickelson Fancy @TheAdareManor in 2027????”

That prompted a flurry of social media activity, as fans and media alike lapped up the ‘rumours’ only to be shot down by the man himself.

“No rumours,” tweeted Mickelson. “My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA.”

The USA’s record points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, Lefty’s most recent involvement in the match came in 2021 when he acted as one of Steve Stricker’s vice-captains in the win at Whistling Straits.

As a player, he last featured at Le Golf National in 2018, his final act a concession to Francesco Molinari after finding water off the tee on the par-3 16th, which sealed victory for Europe.

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content