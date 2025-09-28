Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Ryder Cup is not yet over – at least in a mathematical sense – but the post-mortem has already begun.
Top of most people’s lists of questions is where Team USA goes from here.
The gamble of choosing Keegan Bradley to captain the side appears to have backfired and so it’s little surprise that thoughts are already turning towards who will lead the side into the 2027 match at Adare Manor.
Tiger Woods is heavily fancied to be the man who gets the gig, not least because of his friendship with Adare’s owner JP McManus.
Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker are others reportedly in the frame.
One man who categorically WON’T be taking it on is Phil Mickelson.
Prior to joining the LIV Golf League, the six-time major champion had been viewed as the man most likely to lead the US into this year’s match at Bethpage.
Well, we know how that all turned out.
However, with time proving itself to be a great healer, there has been some suggestion that LIV players may once again enter the conversation for a shot at the Ryder Cup captaincy.
In Europe’s case, that could bring the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter back into the conversation.
It was Westwood who cheekily floated the idea Mickelson taking the reins, tweeting: “Hey @PhilMickelson Fancy @TheAdareManor in 2027????”
That prompted a flurry of social media activity, as fans and media alike lapped up the ‘rumours’ only to be shot down by the man himself.
“No rumours,” tweeted Mickelson. “My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA.”
The USA’s record points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, Lefty’s most recent involvement in the match came in 2021 when he acted as one of Steve Stricker’s vice-captains in the win at Whistling Straits.
As a player, he last featured at Le Golf National in 2018, his final act a concession to Francesco Molinari after finding water off the tee on the par-3 16th, which sealed victory for Europe.
