search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson suffers major embarrassment at Pebble

Golf News

Phil Mickelson suffers major embarrassment at Pebble

By Michael McEwan13 June, 2019
Phil Mickelson US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships USGA Sky Sports Golf Watch
Phil Mickelson Misses Short Putt

The US Open has seldom been kind to Phil Mickelson.

He's been runner-up in his national open - the only one of golf's four majors he has failed to win - a record six times and, last year, his reputation took a huge hit at the tournament when he deliberately hit a still-moving putt in protest at the set-up of host venue Shinnecock Hills. 

This year's championship takes place at Pebble Beach, a course where he has won five times - most recently, in February of this year - and where his grandfather used to caddie. 

• USGA responds to talk of players boycotting US Open

With his 49th birthday falling on Sunday, many (including top commentator Jim Nantz) have predicted this will be the year Mickelson finally gets his hands on the trophy he covets most and become just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.

• A Rory US Open win would be "catastrophic" for bookies

• Jason Day brands himself an "underachiever"

However, for that to happen, he can't afford any more costly mistakes like he made in the opening round.

Sitting at level-par for the tournament, Mickelson had a 22-inch putt for par on the third hole, his 12th. 

No problem for a seasoned pro like Phil? Not so fast.

Watch what happened...

Oh Phil...

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - US Open 2019

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Pebble Beach

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - Watch

Golf News

WATCH: Patrick Reed angrily snaps club as red mist descends
US Open: McIlroy lurking as Woodland hits the front
"Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace
Runaway golf cart ploughs into spectators at Pebble Beach
Ian Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow