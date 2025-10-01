Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A long time ago, before his move to LIV Golf, the consensus was that Phil Mickelson would be the nailed-on American captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Now, after Keegan Bradley’s failings in New York, some US fans still think ‘Lefty’ is the answer.

“Flattered, but I am not,” he replied, doubling down on his comments earlier in the week categorically ruling out a return to the PGA of America’s leadership team in 2027.

A return to the fold for Mickelson, the catalyst for the ill-fated Task Force set up after the blowout back in 2014, always seemed fanciful. But where does the US go next?

Tiger Woods is of course the favourite for the match in two years’ time at Adare Manor.

• US Ryder Cup chief under fire after failing to condemn Rory McIlroy abuse

• Dustin Johnson hires vetran caddie for Alfred Dunhill Links

Woods is great friends with JP McManus, the Irish resort’s owner and, without much golf to play due to his ailing body, would surely have the time to invest in an away Ryder Cup bid.

Not everyone is convinced Woods is the man to turn the tide, however.

On Tuesday, Normal Sport’s Kyle Porter posed a question: “Man, Europe’s excellence seems to emanate from a trust that is built by establishing relational equity and world class communication at every turn. Who can we get to build our version of that?”

“I don’t think “Tiger Woods” is the answer.”

That was when Mickelson waded in with, well, an out-of-the-box theory.

“Here is why looking outside of golf to a coach K or Lou Holtz is worth exploring,” he replied on X.

•Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ by Ryder Cup fan behaviour

• Ryder Cup: 6 things Keegan Bradley and the US got wrong

“Golf is an individual sport that doesn’t have team work, support system, partnership, team analytics, personality traits, and more.

“The Europeans have a template that teaches and prepares their captains for these skills. U.S. has a new template every 2 years with little continuity.

“If a coach K or Lou Holtz or someone similar took over, would it be built upon or would it be scrapped and start over again afterwards? If that’s the case, it would be a waste of time and effort and not worth doing to begin with.”

The “Coach K” Mickelson is referring to here is Mike Kryzewski – a famous college basketball coach who managed the Duke University team for 42 seasons. He also helped the US Men’s national team win three Olympic Golf medals and is renowned for his leadership qualities.

Holtz, meanwhile, is a veteran American football coach, known for galvanising college football teams.

When it was pointed out to Mickelson that Holtz will be 90 in 2027, he replied: “Lou Holtz type coach” with a face-palm emoji.

Despite the radical suggestion of thinking outside golf next time around, Mickelson offered his praise for Bradley and the US team on Sunday after almost salvaging the greatest comeback of all time.

“Team USA gave one of the most incredible and inspiring Sunday performances,” he wrote.

“Amy (Mickelson, his wife) and I want to send our best to Captain Keegan and the rest of the team who played every shot with so much heart and represented the United States so well.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.