Phil Mickelson "thankful" Tiger survived horror car crash

Golf News

Phil Mickelson "thankful" Tiger survived horror car crash

By Michael McEwan26 February, 2021
Phil Mickelson has echoed Rory McIlroy’s sentiments, saying that it’s premature to discuss whether or not Tiger Woods will ever return to golf following his horror car crash earlier this week.

Woods, 45, sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving left the road and rolled over multiple times during an accident early on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after being pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services.

• Shaken Thomas reacts to news of Tiger's crash

• Woods will not face charges after accident

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot just south of Los Angeles.

It is understood that the golf great has been moved to a different hospital to continue his recovery as questions fly about whether or not he will ever be able to compete again.

Rory McIlroy was quick to dismiss that speculation, telling reporters on Wednesday that the most important thing is that Woods survived the accident, and, speaking ahead of this week’s Cologuard Classic in Arizona, five-time major champion Mickelson concurred with the Northern Irishman.

“We all are hoping and praying for a full and speedy recovery,” said the 50-year-old. “We are also thankful because that looked awful. We are thankful he’s still with us.”

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

• Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors

“All the guys here understand and appreciate what he has meant to the game of golf and for us and the PGA Tour. We all are very appreciative and supportive of what he’s done for us, but right now that’s so far from our minds.

“I thought Rory McIlroy really said it well when he said that we’re just lucky and appreciative that his kids didn’t lose their father.”

Mickelson, meanwhile, is looking to make it three wins from three on the PGA Tour Champions following his 50th birthday last June.

