search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson to design $2million practice facility

Golf News

Phil Mickelson to design $2million practice facility

By Ryan Crombie18 May, 2021
Phil Mickelson Short Game university of san diego college golf major champions practice facility Golf News
Phil Mickelson Golf Facility1

It has been announced that five-time major champion Phil Mickelson will design an all-new $2million golf facility for the University of San Diego.

The new facility, to be named The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, will be located on the university’s campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a 7,500-sqft putting green, practice bunkers as well as a 40,000-sqft fairway and rough area, meaning that players can practice any shot they would face in competition.

The range itself will include innovative wedge control targets, consisting of four synthetic turf targets, providing distance control practice for every yardage from 30 to 85 yards.

• US PGA 2021: The field in full

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

"As a result of the generosity of the Purcell family, and a strong commitment from the University of San Diego, I could not be more thrilled to be designing a state-of-the art on-campus golf practice facility for the Toreros," said Phil Mickelson. 

"Every detail of this new facility will be designed to improve the scholar-athlete golfer, provide an environment to promote team unity, instil competition and position the University of San Diego to compete for future West Coast Conference and national championships.

“The University of San Diego holds a special place in the hearts of the Mickelson family, and I'm excited to partner with coach Riley in developing something truly special for the young men in the USD program."

• Mickelson accepts US Open special invite

A 3,000-sqft clubhouse will also be built to include a team locker room, lounge, indoor and outdoor hospitality space, coaches office, storage, study and conference areas, as well as a hitting bay and golf lab fitted with cutting-edge technology and equipment.

The funding for the new short game area was made possible by University of San Diego board of trustees member, Paul M. Purcell and advances the final planning stages of the project.

"Our family is honoured to give back to institutions that are very important to us - USD and the game of golf," said Purcell.

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

"Our hope is this facility will advance the mission of USD, not just to compete at the top levels of the NCAA, but also make the entire community better through the game of golf."

Plans for the facility have been submitted to the City of San Diego and are under review by city planners. Development and construction will begin immediately following city approval.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - college golf

Related Articles - major champions

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow