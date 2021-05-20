Phil Mickelson to design $2million practice facility

It has been announced that five-time major champion Phil Mickelson will design an all-new $2million golf facility for the University of San Diego.



The new facility, to be named The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, will be located on the university’s campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a 7,500-sqft putting green, practice bunkers as well as a 40,000-sqft fairway and rough area, meaning that players can practice any shot they would face in competition.

The range itself will include innovative wedge control targets, consisting of four synthetic turf targets, providing distance control practice for every yardage from 30 to 85 yards.

"As a result of the generosity of the Purcell family, and a strong commitment from the University of San Diego, I could not be more thrilled to be designing a state-of-the art on-campus golf practice facility for the Toreros," said Phil Mickelson.

"Every detail of this new facility will be designed to improve the scholar-athlete golfer, provide an environment to promote team unity, instil competition and position the University of San Diego to compete for future West Coast Conference and national championships.

“The University of San Diego holds a special place in the hearts of the Mickelson family, and I'm excited to partner with coach Riley in developing something truly special for the young men in the USD program."

A 3,000-sqft clubhouse will also be built to include a team locker room, lounge, indoor and outdoor hospitality space, coaches office, storage, study and conference areas, as well as a hitting bay and golf lab fitted with cutting-edge technology and equipment.

The funding for the new short game area was made possible by University of San Diego board of trustees member, Paul M. Purcell and advances the final planning stages of the project.

"Our family is honoured to give back to institutions that are very important to us - USD and the game of golf," said Purcell.

"Our hope is this facility will advance the mission of USD, not just to compete at the top levels of the NCAA, but also make the entire community better through the game of golf."

Plans for the facility have been submitted to the City of San Diego and are under review by city planners. Development and construction will begin immediately following city approval.