Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Phil Mickelson has teased that Jackson Koivun, one of the game’s most exciting young talents, would be the perfect recruit for his LIV Golf team.

Koivun has made an impressive breakthrough on the PGA Tour as an amateur this season.

The 20-year-old junior has already clinched his full PGA Tour card via the circuit’s university ranking program, but has deferred membership in favour of another year at Auburn college.

But in finishing inside the top-ten for a third event in a row, Koivun has achieved a feat that has not been done since Ken Venturi back in 1956.

• Justin Rose makes dig at US Ryder Cup team

• Brooklyn Beckham set for Ryder Cup role

At the Procore Championship last week in Northern California, his tie for fourth came in a field stacked with ten US Ryder Cup players.

So Koivun’s talents are not going unnoticed, not least by the six-time major winner Mickelson.

“This young man is an amazing talent and destined for greatness,” Mickelson wrote on X. “He would also look great in a HyFyers outfit.” Mickelson’s post was signed off with a ‘wink emoji.’

Koivun helped the US Walker Cup team thrash the Great Britain and Ireland side at the Walker Cup earlier this month and is already being tipped as a Ryder Cup star of the future.

• LIV Golf reaches unwanted milestone

• Charley Hull claims shock $300k win and poses Tiger Woods question

Despite such high praise form a legend, it appears Koivun’s feet are firmly grounded.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to that point where it’s become easier to play golf on the PGA Tour,” he said recently. “The more you put yourself in these situations the easier it is to get comfortable quicker.”

Meanwhile, the HyFlyers, the team Mickelson captains and has a co-owns, are looking for a new player after the American Andy Ogletree was relegated from the league last month.

Other relegated players included Henrik Stenson, Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang, Anthony Kim and Frederik Kjettrup.