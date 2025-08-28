Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley opted not to pick himself to play in next month’s Ryder Cup, and Phil Mickelson praised the captain’s decision.

Bradley completed his 12-man team on Wednesday, by announcing his six captain’s picks at PGA of America HQ in Frisco.

It was expected that the 39-year-old would pick himself and become the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

Bradley opted against the monumental move though, instead going with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

The last man to both play and captain at the match play event was Arnold Palmer, who took on both roles in 1963.

• Keegan Bradley confirms Ryder Cup playing decision

• Keegan Bradley names six captain’s picks for Ryder Cup

Bradley have previously admitted that he wished he was able to call the late great Palmer for some much-needed advice on what to do this time around.

And while he opted not to go with himself, Mickelson felt Bradley showed similar class to that of the seven-time major champion when naming his team.

Taking to X after Bradley’s picks were announced, Mickelson tweeted: “Keegan did a great job today and was as classy as the king.

“He’s leading by example and is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team.”

Bradley was quizzed on the reasoning on why he decided not to play, having announced himself as one of the PGA Tour’s most in-form players in recent months.

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• US team makes decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

Opening up on his picks, the captain admitted he had made the decision not to play some time ago.

“The decision was made a while ago that I was not playing,” Bradley said. “The last 48 hours we had the team set.

“This was a really tough decision. There was a point this year where I was playing a while ago, but all these guys stepped up in a major way, and played their way onto this team.

“That is something I am really proud of, and something that I really wanted.

“It was an extremely difficult decision and one that I am really happy with, I am really happy with these six players and I am glad its over.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.