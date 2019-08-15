Phil takes aim at Donald in Twitter spat

Last week, it was all about Brooks vs Bryson. This week? Two elder statesmen of the game appear to be getting into an unseemly spat.



Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald have exchanged words on Twitter over the seemingly innocuous issue of green reading books.

Responding to a Golf Digest interview with Mickelson, in which the five-time major winner said "for anyone to say they slow up play is flat out idiotic", former world No.1 Donald replied: "Guess that makes me an idiot then."



He then elaborated on why he disagrees with Mickelson, to which Phil shot back: "We agree on one thing at least."

We agree one one thing at least — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 14, 2019

Whilst Donald has yet to reply, Eddie Pepperell - the King of Golf Twitter - fired straight back.



Alright, let’s calm down guys and keep the infighting to me and Bryson. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 14, 2019

In case you're wondering, this is what Pepperell's talking about.

Mickelson was in an unusually salty mood on social media yesterday, calling out Golf Channel writer Will Gray for what he took as a dig at his no-show for the BMW Championship pro-am.

Thanks for noticing. I did a pro am dinner last night for 100 dealers and customers instead. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 14, 2019