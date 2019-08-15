search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil takes aim at Donald in Twitter spat

Golf News

Phil takes aim at Donald in Twitter spat

By bunkered.co.uk15 August, 2019
Phil Mickelson Luke Donald Fight Twitter Eddie Pepperell Golf Channel Golf Digest
Donald Mickelson

Last week, it was all about Brooks vs Bryson. This week? Two elder statesmen of the game appear to be getting into an unseemly spat.

Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald have exchanged words on Twitter over the seemingly innocuous issue of green reading books.

Responding to a Golf Digest interview with Mickelson, in which the five-time major winner said "for anyone to say they slow up play is flat out idiotic", former world No.1 Donald replied: "Guess that makes me an idiot then."

• Tiger provides injury update

• Rory hails this season as his "most consistent by far"

He then elaborated on why he disagrees with Mickelson, to which Phil shot back: "We agree on one thing at least."

Whilst Donald has yet to reply, Eddie Pepperell - the King of Golf Twitter - fired straight back.

In case you're wondering, this is what Pepperell's talking about.

WATCH - HOW TO MASTER MICKELSON'S FLOP SHOT

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

• Another Scottish course faces threat of closure

Mickelson was in an unusually salty mood on social media yesterday, calling out Golf Channel writer Will Gray for what he took as a dig at his no-show for the BMW Championship pro-am.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Luke Donald

Related Articles - Fight

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Golf Digest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
play button
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!
Glasgow golf club to build flats to make ‘much-needed’ money
"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'
Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split
‘Disrespectful’ – What is Ian Poulter unhappy with?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow