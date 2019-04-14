Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects

Between them, they’ve won seven Green Jackets.

As far as Phil Mickelson’s concerned, don’t be surprised if Tiger Woods makes that eight this week.

Woods, 43, hasn’t won The Masters in 14 years, the fourth of his wins sandwiched between the first two of Mickelson’s three.

And whilst he’d obviously sooner be the man taking the acclaim at Augusta National on Sunday night, ‘Lefty’ expects a strong performance from his old adversary.

“I just wouldn't rule him out,” said Mickelson. “I've seen him do things with a golf ball and perform at a level higher than anything I've seen in the game.

“To see him play the way he did with such control at the Tour Championship and compete in the majors the way he did at the British and PGA, I just think that greatness is still in him.”

Another playing Mickelson expects big things from this week is Rory McIlroy. Victory at Augusta National would see the Northern Irishman become just the sixth player to complete the modern grand slam.

“He's been playing such great golf consistently week‑in and week‑out,” said Mickelson. I think contending will be a given. He'll be in contention. You just need those little breaks, little putts here or there to go in, little things to happen that push you over the winner's circle and that's probably all that he's waiting for this week. You can't force it. It just has to happen.”