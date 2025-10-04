Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

New pictures taken by bunkered.co.uk show the horrendous state of the abandoned Caird Park golf courses, which are now almost unrecognisable despite only closing in May.

The decision to shut both the 18 and nine-hole golf courses in Dundee was made last December, when councillors voted in favour of axing the tracks as part of plans to plug a £500,000 black hole in the city’s finances.

Once one of the busiest golf facilities in Europe, Caird Park served generations of local golfers – including Jack Nicklaus in 1968. The 18-time major champ reportedly teed it up there ahead of The Open at Carnoustie.

But as we discovered during a visit last week, the venue has been left to rot, leaving Dundee’s golfers without any public golf provision.

—

Despite only closing a matter of months ago, the golf courses at Caird Park are completely overgrown, with grass in some areas ankle-deep.

It starts at the practice area of the former municipal courses, where the practice frame is just that: a rusted, metal frame with no net. Grass around the starters hut, meanwhile, is even deeper. The building itself was, of course, closed and a shutter is down over the kiosk.

A gate, once welcoming golfers in their dozens to start their rounds, has been padlocked shut.

In April, before Caird Park closed for good, club captain Ian Gordon – a member at Caird Park for 33 years – told bunkered.co.uk: “It’s really said. We’ve had members here for 30 to 50 years. Our oldest is 94 and the social side is what he likes.

“This will affect their health and wellbeing, and mentally for not getting out in the fresh air.”

There has been some hope the courses will reopen in recent months. However, takeover talks have gone quiet. According to The Courier in late June, Dundee City Council confirmed the golf courses were under offer.

Paul Johnson, who has been leading a campaign group called ‘Friends of Cairdy and the Golf Course’, has been actively trying to reopen the courses under a community ownership model this summer.

Should it return, though, the work to restore it will be significant, as nature continues to reclaim the courses. Both previously boasted pristine, white-sanded bunkers, which are now covered in weeds.

Those on the first and ninth holes have been affected badly, while others are full of litter.

Vandalism has been no stranger at Caird Park in recent years. From fires to abandoned cars and tire tracks, the damage has been consistent – and it’s continued since closing.

E-bikes have run riot on the golf courses, with the par-5 13th a particular target. More than half of the fairway has been completely ripped up, while the green no longer has grass. Another abandoned – and burnt-out – car also resides in the rough.

There are absolutely no signs of life at Caird Park – and there doesn’t appear to be any suggesting these two beloved Scottish golf courses will reopen, either.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.