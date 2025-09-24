Sign up for our daily newsletter

Ryder Cup week has officially started: the players and their partners have attended the glitzy gala dinner.

Before all 24 men battle for the historic prize at Bethpage Black later this week, they got suited and booted alongside their better halves, captains and vice-captains and headed to Hempstead House in Sands Point.

Unlike in 2023, when the Ryder Cup teams paraded the streets of Rome before dinner, this year’s gala saw the two teams pitch up at a 50,000-square-foot mansion in the Long Island village.

Here’s a selection of the images from the night…

(Left-Right) Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.
Will Team USA pose next to the Ryder Cup trophy on Sunday?
European Captain Luke Donald arrives alongside his wife Diane Donald.
Jon Rahm poses with his wife Kelley Rahm.
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll walking into Hempstead House.
Thomas Bjorn photobombing Matt Fitzpatrick and his wife Katherine Fitzpatrick.
Justin Rose behind wife Kate Rose and Shane Lowry’s wife Wendy.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler arrives with his wife Meredith Scheffler.
Justin Thomas’ wife Jillian saw the camera on their way into the venue.

