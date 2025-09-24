Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ryder Cup week has officially started: the players and their partners have attended the glitzy gala dinner.

Before all 24 men battle for the historic prize at Bethpage Black later this week, they got suited and booted alongside their better halves, captains and vice-captains and headed to Hempstead House in Sands Point.

Unlike in 2023, when the Ryder Cup teams paraded the streets of Rome before dinner, this year’s gala saw the two teams pitch up at a 50,000-square-foot mansion in the Long Island village.

Here’s a selection of the images from the night…

