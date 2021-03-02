Some of the biggest names in golf have shown their support for Tiger Woods as the golf icon continues his recovery from a horror car crash last week.

Woods, 45, required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after his Genesis SUV left the road and rolled several times near Los Angeles early on Tuesday.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that the 15-time major champion was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot just south of Los Angeles.

• Woods will not face charges after accident

As a large question mark looms over whether or not Woods will ever be able to play golf again, his fellow players have demonstrated their solidarity with him, wearing the former world No.1's iconic red and black Sunday outfit during the respective final rounds of this week's tournaments.



Here's a round-up.

PGA TOUR

WGC-Workday Championship

The Concession, FL

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Champ

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Sebastian Munoz

Min Woo Li

LPGA

Gainbridge LPGA

Lake Nona, FL

Annika Sorenstam

Stacy Lewis

PGA TOUR

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve GC, Puerto Rico

Andrew Putnam