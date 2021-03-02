Some of the biggest names in golf have shown their support for Tiger Woods as the golf icon continues his recovery from a horror car crash last week.
Woods, 45, required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after his Genesis SUV left the road and rolled several times near Los Angeles early on Tuesday.
One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that the 15-time major champion was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot just south of Los Angeles.
As a large question mark looms over whether or not Woods will ever be able to play golf again, his fellow players have demonstrated their solidarity with him, wearing the former world No.1's iconic red and black Sunday outfit during the respective final rounds of this week's tournaments.
Here's a round-up.
PGA TOUR
WGC-Workday Championship
The Concession, FL
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Reed
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Cameron Champ
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Sebastian Munoz
Min Woo Li
LPGA
Gainbridge LPGA
Lake Nona, FL
Annika Sorenstam
Stacy Lewis
PGA TOUR
Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve GC, Puerto Rico
Andrew Putnam