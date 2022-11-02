PHOTOS: Top golfers go all out for Halloween

It’s the one day of the year where adults are allowed – no, actively encouraged – to dress up.

Halloween brought plenty of tricks and treats, and the world of golf was no different.

Tour pros from around the world swapped clubs for costumes as they got in on the action, and there were some outstanding efforts.

We’ve rounded up some of the best.

Kevin Na

Halloween is a serious business in the Na household. The entire family were kitted out as Batman, and their costume even featured a Batbike. Impressive.

Annika Sorenstam

There’s no doubt Annika was buzzing (stop please – Ed) about her costume. The Swedish legend dressed up as a bee, while her husband Mike’s beekeeper outfit was equally impressive.

Scott Jamieson

Jamieson and his entire family celebrated the occasion by dressing as characters from Harry Potter, with the man himself making a very convincing Sirius Black. Hopefully he’ll be able to conjure up a second career DP World Tour win before too long.

Luke Donald

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain kept things topical ahead of next year’s showdown in Rome, dressing as a Roman emperor. His wife Diane, their three daughters and even their dog, Archie, got involved with Italian-themed outfits too.

“Time is a precious thing… never waste it!” Willy Wonka



Happy Halloween everybody

Cherish those kiddos

🙏😉 pic.twitter.com/oEprRz6j7k — Kevin Streelman (@Streels54) October 31, 2022

Kevin Streelman

Streelman and his kids went all out this year, with the man himself donning a Willy Wonka outfit and his two children becoming Oompa Loompas.

Paige Spiranac

Spiranac went for a Halloween/World Series double celebration, donning a baseball-themed outfit.

Dustin Johnson

Okay, so technically DJ isn’t dressed up. But his wife Paulina posted footage of the two-time major winner guiding one of his children, who was wearing a colossal dinosaur outfit.

Jon Rahm

The best of the lot? Quite possibly. The former world No.1 dressed as Rafiki from the Lion King, recreating the famous opening scene with his sons Kepa and Eneko filling in as Simba.

Jimmy Walker

It appears the 2016 US PGA champion suffered an attempted abduction by aliens. Fortunately his wife Erin, dressed in a Star Trek outfit, was on hand to save the day.

