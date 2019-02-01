search
HomeGolf NewsPICS - Heavy snowfall causes golf course white-out across Scotland

Golf News

PICS - Heavy snowfall causes golf course white-out across Scotland

By bunkered.co.uk22 January, 2019
Gleneagles

It’s not quite in the same league as last year’s ‘Beast From The East’ but heavy snowfall has blanketed large chunks of the country this morning, forcing several clubs to shut for the day.

Gleneagles, host venue for this year’s Solheim Cup, is amongst those affected, with forecasters warning that more of the white stuff will make its way down the west coast of Scotland as the day goes on.

• Official 2019 Solheim Cup tartan unveiled

• Monty shares details of unusual new hobby

• European Tour pro slams new rule

Here’s a snapshot of some of the other golf course white-outs…

Course closed due to snow. Greens Team⛳⛳ #largsgreensteam

Posted by Largs Golf Club on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

The wintry conditions have even caused disruption in the north of England, with Stockport Golf Club – the host venue for Callaway Kings of Distance 2018 – forced into cancelling it ladies’ competition today.

Bentham Golf Club in North Yorkshire is another to have fallen victim to the conditions today.

Send us your pics

Has your golf course been beaten by the winter weather today? If so, send us pics. Email letters@bunkered.co.uk

