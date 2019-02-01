PICS - Heavy snowfall causes golf course white-out across Scotland

It’s not quite in the same league as last year’s ‘Beast From The East’ but heavy snowfall has blanketed large chunks of the country this morning, forcing several clubs to shut for the day.



Gleneagles, host venue for this year’s Solheim Cup, is amongst those affected, with forecasters warning that more of the white stuff will make its way down the west coast of Scotland as the day goes on.



Bit of a difference in just over 2 hours @GleneaglesGolf 🌨🌨🌨 pic.twitter.com/LxfLW3yie9 — Martin Smith (@tinogreenkeeper) January 22, 2019

Here’s a snapshot of some of the other golf course white-outs…

If sledging on the course today please stay off the green roped at number 1. Thank you pic.twitter.com/G7FalDtuFn — Balfron Golf (@BalfronGolf) January 22, 2019

Golf course closed for the remainder of the day!!! significant snow fall now and still its falling... the carpark to Clubhouse house is clear for now, but please take care in and around!!! pic.twitter.com/BnZQMbXLGA — East Renfrewshire GC (@EastRenGC) January 22, 2019

Sorry folks, the snow has landed at Eastwood Golf Club. Course closed today, clubhouse catering and bar open from 11. pic.twitter.com/RgqM1Dfc9n — The Eastwood Golf Club (@golfeastwood) January 22, 2019

Course closed due to snow. Greens Team⛳⛳ #largsgreensteam Posted by Largs Golf Club on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

The wintry conditions have even caused disruption in the north of England, with Stockport Golf Club – the host venue for Callaway Kings of Distance 2018 – forced into cancelling it ladies’ competition today.

The Ladies Competition today has been cancelled. Unfortunately the snow is sticking and the current view ⬇️ ⛄️ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/kXIZBQXOBz — Stockport Golf Club (@StockportGC) January 22, 2019

Bentham Golf Club in North Yorkshire is another to have fallen victim to the conditions today.

Send us your pics

Has your golf course been beaten by the winter weather today? If so, send us pics. Email letters@bunkered.co.uk

