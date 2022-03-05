PICS: Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse

It's almost impossible to think of Turnberry without thinking of its iconic lighthouse.

Designed by David and Thomas Stevenson, the famous structure - which stands adjacent to the ninth green and tenth tee of the Ailsa Course - dates back to the early 1870s and was built at a cost of roughly £6,500... just over £800,000 in today's money.

Owned and operated by the Northern Lighthouse Board, the building was leased to the Trump Organisation in 2015 following its purchase of the Turnberry resort. It was subsequently renovated to create a new halfway house for golfers playing the Ailsa as well as a luxurious accommodation option for those who fancy a stay with a difference.



We decided to take the tour to see what awaits within this stunning structure.

• NOTE: This feature first appeared in issue 155 of bunkered (June 2017). All details were correct at time of going to print.

