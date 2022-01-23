search
HomeGolf News"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring

Golf News

"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring

By Michael McEwan23 January, 2022
Jon Rahm PGA Tour Tour News Watch American Express La Quinta low scores
Jon Rahm American Express

There has been a lot of chatter already this year about the low scoring on the PGA Tour.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was won in record-breaking fashion by Cam Smith on 34-under-par, before last week’s Sony Open was won by Hideki Matsuyama on 23-under.

This week’s American Express at La Quinta looks like it might finish up somewhere between the two. With a round to go, the USA’s Lee Hodges shares the lead on 18-under-par with Frenchman Paul Barjon.

Of course, all of this low-scoring begs an important question: can you have too much of a good thing (in this case birdies and eagles)?

It seems world No.1 Jon Rahm thinks you can.

Rahm, who finished second to Smith at the Sentry on 33-under, has dropped only four shots in 54 holes at the American Express this week, carding three sub-par rounds of 66, 70 and 67 to be 13-under. 

As things stand, though, that’s only good enough for a share of 15th – and the Spaniard is clearly getting frustrated.

• Donald favourite for Ryder Cup 'captaincy'

A hot-mic picked him up muttering to himself as he walked between green and tee during the third round and let’s just say he made his feelings on the set-up very clear.

Turn up the sound on this one but be warned: there’s some naughty languge…

For those of you who couldn’t make it out, that was: “Piece of sh*t f***ing set-up putting contest week.”

Rahm’s comments chime with remarks he made about the course earlier this week. Speaking to reporters after his opening round, he said: “It’s a great golf course, it's always in pristine shape, one of the best we play all year shape-wise. It's a golf course where if you play well you can give yourself a lot of birdie chances.

“If you come out here and you're not shooting six or seven-under for the most part, you're almost losing strokes.”

