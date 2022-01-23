"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring

There has been a lot of chatter already this year about the low scoring on the PGA Tour.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was won in record-breaking fashion by Cam Smith on 34-under-par, before last week’s Sony Open was won by Hideki Matsuyama on 23-under.

This week’s American Express at La Quinta looks like it might finish up somewhere between the two. With a round to go, the USA’s Lee Hodges shares the lead on 18-under-par with Frenchman Paul Barjon.

Of course, all of this low-scoring begs an important question: can you have too much of a good thing (in this case birdies and eagles)?

It seems world No.1 Jon Rahm thinks you can.

Rahm, who finished second to Smith at the Sentry on 33-under, has dropped only four shots in 54 holes at the American Express this week, carding three sub-par rounds of 66, 70 and 67 to be 13-under.

As things stand, though, that’s only good enough for a share of 15th – and the Spaniard is clearly getting frustrated.

A hot-mic picked him up muttering to himself as he walked between green and tee during the third round and let’s just say he made his feelings on the set-up very clear.

Turn up the sound on this one but be warned: there’s some naughty languge…

Rahm isn’t too happy with the easy conditions at the AmEx 😳 pic.twitter.com/mkj0gOqZgo — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 23, 2022

For those of you who couldn’t make it out, that was: “Piece of sh*t f***ing set-up putting contest week.”

Rahm’s comments chime with remarks he made about the course earlier this week. Speaking to reporters after his opening round, he said: “It’s a great golf course, it's always in pristine shape, one of the best we play all year shape-wise. It's a golf course where if you play well you can give yourself a lot of birdie chances.

“If you come out here and you're not shooting six or seven-under for the most part, you're almost losing strokes.”