A gang of criminals wearing pig masks and hazmat suits smashed into a golf club on Wednesday morning and stole £4,000 worth of historic trophies.

As reported by the Bournemouth Echo, Burley Golf Club was raided at 2.42am when a patio window was smashed and 80 years of history was pinched in just six minutes.

The club’s head of house, Pippa Wood, told the paper that police think the trophies will be melted down and sold on, as a result of their little monetary value.

“The trophies will cost about £4,000 to replace but for us, more heartbreakingly, they’ve stolen our history, the memories are irreplaceable,” Wood said.

“A lot of the trophies we have are memorial trophies, donated by families over years that were big members of the club. Even if you replace them, they’re not going to have history.”

The criminals used rocks to break into the venue and the trophy cabinet itself.

“They knew what they were doing unfortunately,” Wood added. “They arrived in our car park, they came up, pressed their face against the windows to check the cabinet was still there, and went back to their car to get two big rocks and smashed through the windows with them.

“They went straight to the cabinet, smashed the cabinet, and with their hippo bags they scooped all the trophies into the bag. Some of the trophies were solid silver.”

A police officer told Wood that the club was likely targeted by a crew linked to organised crime which has committed other break-ins around the same time.

Hampshire police confirmed officers were called at 5.51am on Wednesday with reports of a burglary at another golf club in Dorset. A spokesperson said: “Items from a trophy cabinet were reportedly stolen from the premises. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Burley, meanwhile, was founded in 1905 and, with the help of James Barnes, a local carter, and two casual assistants, the course was built and completed by January 1, 1906.

