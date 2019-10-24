Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision

Ping have stepped in to overturn a widely criticised ban at Thonock Park Golf Club in Gainsborough.

The golf club, which is owned by Ping, voted last week to prohibit junior girls playing in ladies competitions.

Ping seemed less than happy with the decision from the club and immediately stepped in to rectify the situation.

“Upon hearing news on the result of this vote, Ping (the proprietors of Thonock Park) immediately revoked the proposal and have it very clear that it goes completely against the values, principles and philosophies of Ping and would never permit this to go ahead,” read a statement from Ping Europe’s managing director, John Clark.

“At a time when golf clubs in general need to reach out and welcome new golfers, a change of this nature could only serve to impede Thonock Park’s ability to remain strong and continue offering a first-class membership package to all golfers.



“Ping will continue working very closely with the committees of Thonock Park to ensure the club provides every member with the highest quality experience.

The ban received heavy backlash, with many taking to social media to criticise the decision.

Another example of outdated golf club policies. Well done Ping. — Alec Bradley (@AlecBradleyGolf) October 22, 2019

👏👏👏👏👏



Not a clue what they were thinking, well done @PingTour — Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) October 22, 2019

Well done Ping, moving quickly to overrule such an absurd decision. — Peter Harris (@pete_arris) October 22, 2019

Thonock Park Golf Club is situated just a mile from Ping’s European HQ and features its European Fitting Centre based on-site.

