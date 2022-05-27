search
HomeGolf NewsPING Scottish Open series heads to Fraserburgh

Golf News

PING Scottish Open series heads to Fraserburgh

By Lewis Fraser20 May, 2022
Scottish Golf Open Series Third Round

The PING Scottish Open series will host another qualifier this week, as players from around the country head to Fraserburgh.

The field for August’s Grand Final, which is also being organised by Scottish Golf, is starting to take shape, with ten players already assured of a place at Trump International later in the year. This weekend, five more lucky golfers will book their place, with the top four nett scores making it through, as well as the leading scratch player.

Over 100 Scottish players will make up the field on Saturday, with male and female golfers teeing it up. For those competing, there’s gross and nett prizes to be won. For those lucky enough to be in the prizes, there will be PING gear up for grabs, as well as, of course, the chance to book a place at Trump International in August. 

The previous events have certainly been successful, with both the Murcar Links and Douglas Park qualifiers enjoying excellent golf courses and strong turnouts.

In the opening event at Murcar Links, the nett qualifiers were Alistair Baker (Portlethen), Tommy Madden (Elgin), Stuart Gregor (Pollok) and Craig Stronach (Turriff). Danny Cowe (Fraserburgh) joined those four as the gross qualifier from that event. 

At Douglas Park, the nett qualifiers were Callum Cooper (Douglas Park), Ashley Duffy (Clober Golf Club), Lynne Badger (Dougalston Golf Club) and Christopher Queen (Torrance Park Golf Club) with Christopher Watson (Douglas Park) making it through as the leading gross qualifier. 

Ping Scottish Third Round

The competitors are in for a treat at Fraserburgh, which is the seventh oldest golf course in the world, and the fifth oldest in Scotland. It will also be hosting the Pre-Qualifier for the Scottish Men's Open Championship next Tuesday, 24 May. 

Want to keep track of all the events at Fraserburgh? Follow this link for tee times and scoring.

