PING Scottish Open Series returns for 2023

Scottish Golf’s PING Scottish Open Series will return for 2023, with entries now open for the ground-breaking national competition.

The event will give almost 1000 golfers the chance to secure a spot in the grand final, which will be played at the host venue of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links.

Six qualifying rounds will take place across the country, with Crieff, Old Course Ranfurly, Bruntsfield Links, East Kilbride, Portlethen and Tain all playing host to a qualifier.

This year, there’s a slight change to the tournament regulations, with more players given the chance to secure their spot at the grand final.

The top three nett winners from each event will automatically progress, alongside the top 12 players from the championship order of merit.

This means those who play multiple events, but don’t place in the top three, can still qualify to play at Dundonald Links.

Toni Ffinch, senior events manager at Scottish Golf, said:

"At Scottish Golf, we were delighted about the positive feedback from golfers on last year’s PING Series. The Championship forms part of our strategy to offer an increasingly inclusive events agenda, that is both appealing and accessible to the whole golfing community in Scotland.

"The Series welcomes golfers of all ages, gender, and ability, and is unique in opening the door to competitive golf for all player types.

"Players will get the chance to experience a prestigious event that has the feel of a national championship.

"We are once again being sponsored by PING on this inclusive championship series, and we’d like to thank them for their continuing support for new styles of competition.

"PING Series places are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. If the field is full, then golfers are advised they will be placed on a waiting list."

If you want to find out more about the PING Scottish Open Series, or to enter one of the qualifying events, then you can through scottishgolf.org.